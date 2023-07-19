ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

ANSS opened at $348.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $350.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

