Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,554 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

