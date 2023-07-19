The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,221 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 55,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Southern by 9.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 298,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

