Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

