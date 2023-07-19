Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $881,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

