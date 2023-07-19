Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 817 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

VCIT opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

