20,278 Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

