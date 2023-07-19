Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

