Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,900 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

