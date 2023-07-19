Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

