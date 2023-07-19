Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $927.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

