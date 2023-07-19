Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BND stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.