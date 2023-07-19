Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

