Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,504 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

