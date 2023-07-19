Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.1 %

BK stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

