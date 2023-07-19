Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

