Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.