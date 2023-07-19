Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.00-27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.25-66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.81 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $456.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.31.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

