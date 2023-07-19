State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

