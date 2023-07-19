SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 28,386 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Cabot worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Cabot Stock Up 1.5 %

CBT stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.