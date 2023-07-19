State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

