Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

