State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $237.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.50.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

