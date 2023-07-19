SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 422.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $52,394,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Graco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Graco by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 12,581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 422,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

