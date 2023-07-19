Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.77 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

