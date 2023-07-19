Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $295.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

