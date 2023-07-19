Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $194.37.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

