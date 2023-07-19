Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 301.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,091,000 after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.