Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 18,550 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 733,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.