Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,491 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

Marriott International stock opened at $193.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $194.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

