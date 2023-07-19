Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1,110.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Oshkosh stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

