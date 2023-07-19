Simmons Bank Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
