SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 133,172 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 157.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

