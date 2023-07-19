Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $597.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 304.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $602.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

