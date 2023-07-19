SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 232.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

