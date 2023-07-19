FY2023 Earnings Estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.60. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

