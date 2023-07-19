SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1,906.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Teradata worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

