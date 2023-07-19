Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

