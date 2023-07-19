International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.