Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.08 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

