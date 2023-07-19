Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,463 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

DG stock opened at $164.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.60. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

