Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGK opened at $243.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $244.60.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.