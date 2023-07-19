Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 405.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.43% of Cassava Sciences worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $51.59.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

