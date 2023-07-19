SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

