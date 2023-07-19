Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.58 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 254.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3465 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

