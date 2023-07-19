Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.