KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $484.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $493.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

