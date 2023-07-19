Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

