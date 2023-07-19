FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.53% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS XDEC opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

