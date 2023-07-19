Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $82.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

